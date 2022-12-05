NFT (NFT) Market Capitalization Achieves $647,009.20

NFT (NFT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One NFT token can currently be bought for $0.0176 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, NFT has traded 0% higher against the dollar. NFT has a market cap of $647,009.20 and approximately $19.41 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,981.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00010851 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005889 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036289 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00051208 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005820 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021185 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00240592 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01755153 USD and is up 1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

