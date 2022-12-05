Nomura Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 768,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,514,483 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.18% of Howmet Aerospace worth $22,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,523,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,223 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,681 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,584,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 383.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,362,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,964,000 after buying an additional 1,080,491 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,888,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,036,000 after purchasing an additional 881,560 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of HWM stock opened at $39.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.91. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $39.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on HWM shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Vertical Research cut their target price on Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.