Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 620,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,623,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 1.21% of Ryder System as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,004,000 after purchasing an additional 421,132 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ryder System by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,153,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ryder System by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,825,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,796,000 after buying an additional 101,962 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Ryder System by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,151,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,355,000 after buying an additional 181,942 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Ryder System by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 695,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,485,000 after buying an additional 132,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Stock Performance

R opened at $90.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.60. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.71 and a 1 year high of $97.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.29%.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In other news, CFO John J. Diez sold 2,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $207,846.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,757 shares in the company, valued at $5,634,970.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ryder System news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 89,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $7,215,673.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,351 shares in the company, valued at $21,677,393.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Diez sold 2,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $207,846.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,634,970.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,161 shares of company stock worth $11,307,758 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

R has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ryder System to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryder System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

