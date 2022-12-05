NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Short Interest Update

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the October 31st total of 2,110,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 722,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:DNOW traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.62. The company had a trading volume of 15,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,155. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.67. NOW has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $13.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.11.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.60 million. NOW had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 5.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NOW will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

DNOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark increased their price target on NOW to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered NOW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNOW. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 1,333.9% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,209,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,557 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 797.2% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,028,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,059,000 after buying an additional 913,890 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 828.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 870,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,587,000 after buying an additional 776,771 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NOW in the third quarter worth approximately $8,224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,671,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,769,000 after buying an additional 412,591 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

