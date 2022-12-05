NSUR COIN Tops 1-Day Volume of $36,267.76 (NSUR)

NSUR COIN (NSUR) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 5th. NSUR COIN has a total market cap of $98.60 million and approximately $36,267.76 worth of NSUR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NSUR COIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NSUR COIN has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NSUR COIN Token Profile

NSUR COIN launched on October 14th, 2021. NSUR COIN’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens. NSUR COIN’s official website is nsurcoin.com. NSUR COIN’s official Twitter account is @nsurcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NSUR COIN is https://reddit.com/r/nsurcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NSUR COIN’s official message board is blog.nsurcoin.com.

NSUR COIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NSUR is designed to be a high-utility, rewarding platform that protects token holders from loss of value via our Value Protection Program. Its focus is on health and wellness, and initially, it wants to act as a bridge between merchants who sell health and wellness goods and services (think telemedicine, insurance, supplements, prescriptions, etc.) and users who need these items, no matter where they are in the world.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NSUR COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NSUR COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NSUR COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

