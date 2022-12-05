NULS Price Up 1.9% This Week (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. NULS has a market cap of $19.52 million and approximately $4.39 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NULS has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001145 BTC on popular exchanges.
NULS Profile
NULS’s genesis date was September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 121,209,667 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NULS is nuls.io.
Buying and Selling NULS
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.
