NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Trading 4.4% Higher

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.79 and last traded at $41.72. Approximately 5,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 596,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.97.

NUVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of NuVasive to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NuVasive from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NuVasive from $62.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.62.

NuVasive Trading Up 1.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. NuVasive’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NuVasive by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,414,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $237,188,000 after purchasing an additional 100,467 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 17.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,571,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,674,000 after buying an additional 386,996 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NuVasive by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,353,000 after acquiring an additional 8,951 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in NuVasive by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $59,509,000 after acquiring an additional 192,295 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 817,217 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,175,000 after acquiring an additional 57,902 shares during the last quarter.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

