Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NXN)

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0365 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NXN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.34. The stock had a trading volume of 27,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,901. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.67. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $13.81.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXN. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 76.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. 17.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

