Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NXN)

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0365 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NXN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.34. The stock had a trading volume of 27,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,901. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.67. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $13.81.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
