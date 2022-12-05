Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0384 per share by the asset manager on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE:NUO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.82. 97,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,000. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.54. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $16.30.
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.
