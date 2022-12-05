Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0384 per share by the asset manager on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:NUO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.82. 97,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,000. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.54. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $16.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 12,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

Featured Articles

