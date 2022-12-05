NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,646 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 40.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 7.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 24.1% during the second quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $167.17 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $324.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $416.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.29.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.09.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

