NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Purchased by Prana Capital Management LP

Prana Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,159 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in NVR by 98.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NVR by 8.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,813,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in NVR in the first quarter worth approximately $2,680,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in NVR by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,202.62, for a total value of $4,912,862.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,038,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,202.62, for a total value of $4,912,862.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,038,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,067 shares of company stock worth $13,014,824 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $4,687.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.95. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $3,576.01 and a one year high of $5,982.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4,248.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,235.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 4.70.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $118.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $126.50 by ($7.99). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 54.40% and a net margin of 16.32%. Analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 463.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,900.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,780.00.

NVR Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also

