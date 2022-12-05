NXM (NXM) Price Tops $41.04 on Major Exchanges

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 5th. NXM has a total market capitalization of $270.62 million and approximately $1,804.10 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can now be purchased for about $41.04 or 0.00240683 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NXM has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NXM alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17,051.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00010810 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005865 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036134 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00049659 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005792 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00021067 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003698 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 42.03700732 USD and is up 2.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,846.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.