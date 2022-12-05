Oasis Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $15.66 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0463 or 0.00000273 BTC on exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $265.21 million and approximately $15.66 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,259.70 or 0.07422559 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00036355 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00080051 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00060502 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001394 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010077 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00026129 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04774352 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $12,525,320.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

