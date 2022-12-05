Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) & SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Financial Survey

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF – Get Rating) and SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Obsidian Energy has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SM Energy has a beta of 4.5, meaning that its stock price is 350% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Obsidian Energy and SM Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Obsidian Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A SM Energy 1 1 6 0 2.63

Valuation & Earnings

SM Energy has a consensus price target of $52.44, indicating a potential upside of 34.06%. Given SM Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SM Energy is more favorable than Obsidian Energy.

This table compares Obsidian Energy and SM Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Obsidian Energy $220.00 million 2.67 -$576.07 million $4.17 1.75 SM Energy $2.62 billion 1.83 $36.23 million $10.29 3.80

SM Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Obsidian Energy. Obsidian Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SM Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Obsidian Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of SM Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of SM Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Obsidian Energy and SM Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obsidian Energy 99.13% 78.07% 35.32% SM Energy 36.09% 37.36% 16.40%

Summary

SM Energy beats Obsidian Energy on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests. Its property portfolio includes Cardium, Viking, and Peace River. The company was founded on December 27, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

