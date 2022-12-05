Oleg Khaykin Sells 19,475 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 19,475 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $217,146.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 899,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,030,684.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Oleg Khaykin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 30th, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $221,000.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,357 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $223,519.86.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of VIAV traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $10.83. 45,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769,392. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.69. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.65 million. Equities analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Viavi Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Institutional Trading of Viavi Solutions

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at $487,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the third quarter worth $878,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 9.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the third quarter worth $2,803,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 5.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,432,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,769,000 after purchasing an additional 118,860 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

