Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $185.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $140.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $145.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Omnicell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.44.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $50.84 on Thursday. Omnicell has a 12 month low of $46.19 and a 12 month high of $185.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.96 and its 200-day moving average is $94.12.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,793 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $92,267.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,734.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Omnicell during the first quarter worth $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 27.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the third quarter valued at $49,000.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

