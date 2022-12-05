Ontology (ONT) Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 5th. In the last week, Ontology has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. Ontology has a market capitalization of $161.21 million and $13.56 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,257.81 or 0.07410895 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036236 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00080044 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00060227 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001390 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010063 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00025961 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

