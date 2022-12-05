Opaleye Management Inc. Acquires 10,136 Shares of Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA)

Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,684,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,136 shares during the quarter. Protara Therapeutics comprises 4.0% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Opaleye Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Protara Therapeutics worth $8,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 58,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 14,648 shares in the last quarter. 52.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Protara Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Protara Therapeutics Stock Up 6.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Protara Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ TARA opened at $3.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.30. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $7.16.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $66,068.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,570,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,231,692.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

Further Reading

