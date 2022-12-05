Opaleye Management Inc. Has $6.45 Million Stock Holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)

Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,462,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,225 shares during the period. Eton Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 2.9% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Opaleye Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Eton Pharmaceuticals worth $6,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. 23.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Shares of ETON opened at $3.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $4.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average of $2.62.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.18% and a negative net margin of 47.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; and Rezipres, a ready-to-use formulation of a molecule that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia.

