Opaleye Management Inc. Makes New $1.35 Million Investment in Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL)

Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 144,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000. Opaleye Management Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Impel Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 531,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 40,032 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 367,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 111,031 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $1,344,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $211,000. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMPL opened at $2.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.07, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.54. Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

Several research firms recently commented on IMPL. Cowen dropped their price objective on Impel Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jonestrading began coverage on Impel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Impel Pharmaceuticals to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut Impel Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Trudhesa, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

