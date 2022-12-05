Opaleye Management Inc. Makes New $404,000 Investment in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000. Opaleye Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Forma Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 55.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,802,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,060,000 after purchasing an additional 999,479 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $15,435,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 55.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 993,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,847,000 after buying an additional 353,532 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 102.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 219,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 11.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 36,174 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Forma Therapeutics stock opened at $20.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.78. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $20.68. The company has a market cap of $957.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -0.94.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Forma Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forma Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.17.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

