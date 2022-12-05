Origin Protocol Hits One Day Trading Volume of $6.40 Million (OGN)

Origin Protocol (OGN) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 5th. One Origin Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000614 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. Origin Protocol has a market capitalization of $53.00 million and $6.40 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Origin Protocol Profile

Origin Protocol launched on January 8th, 2020. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,977,781 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol. Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web.Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries.Origin enables everyone to own a piece of the network. Fans and collectors can have a direct stake in the success of their favorite community with NFTs. Yield generated by OUSD is distributed fairly to all holders. Holders of Origin Tokens (OGN) can participate in governance to decide the future rules and direction of the network and also have a stake in the success of Origin’s products. When everyone owns a piece of the network, everyone is incentivized to help it grow and succeed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

