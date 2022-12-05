Oxen Hits Market Capitalization of $10.76 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $10.76 million and $167,201.50 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,056.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.58 or 0.00478284 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00022501 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00114333 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.51 or 0.00853128 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.28 or 0.00652459 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005874 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00244992 BTC.

Oxen Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,980,183 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

