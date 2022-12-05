Oxen Trading Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 5th. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001044 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $10.80 million and approximately $160,777.11 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,971.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.03 or 0.00471581 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00022301 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00114457 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.82 or 0.00853334 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.20 or 0.00649326 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005878 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00244260 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,978,386 coins. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.