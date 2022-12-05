P2P Solutions foundation Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $178.44 Billion (P2PS)

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One P2P Solutions foundation token can now be bought for $40.82 or 0.00239878 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, P2P Solutions foundation has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. P2P Solutions foundation has a total market cap of $178.44 billion and $1.52 million worth of P2P Solutions foundation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

P2P Solutions foundation Token Profile

P2P Solutions foundation launched on April 26th, 2019. The Reddit community for P2P Solutions foundation is https://reddit.com/r/p2psf. P2P Solutions foundation’s official Twitter account is @p2psf?t=gk6f7hraei4edv_pfmvrdw&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for P2P Solutions foundation is www.p2psf.org.

P2P Solutions foundation Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “P2PS is a decentralised P2P transaction ecosystem that aims to bring a secure system which permits the exchange of confidential digital assets or files without third parties included. The P2PS platform offers the possibility to save the users medical records, banking information and other digital assets on the platform keeping the information secure during exchanges.The P2PS token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used to purchase products and services within the P2PS ecosystem.”

