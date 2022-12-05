Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Shares Up 1.1%

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $0.95. 1,047,459 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 703,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

Pantheon Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21.

About Pantheon Resources

(Get Rating)

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Greater Alkaid project that covers 22,804 acres located in Alaska; and the Talitha project covering an area of approximately 44,463 acres. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.