Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Partner Communications Stock Down 3.5 %
PTNR stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.39. 873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,629. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average is $7.57. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Partner Communications has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $9.49.
Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 6.25%.
Partner Communications Company Profile
Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Cellular and Fixed-line segments. The Cellular segment offers basic cellular telephony services, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content services, roaming services, M2M and IOT services, handset repair services, cellular content and value-added services.
