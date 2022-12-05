Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Partner Communications Stock Down 3.5 %

PTNR stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.39. 873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,629. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average is $7.57. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Partner Communications has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $9.49.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 6.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Partner Communications by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Partner Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Partner Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Partner Communications by 241.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 27,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Partner Communications by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Cellular and Fixed-line segments. The Cellular segment offers basic cellular telephony services, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content services, roaming services, M2M and IOT services, handset repair services, cellular content and value-added services.

