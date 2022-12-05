Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 5th. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005806 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $946.00 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001240 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000656 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002145 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00013796 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000137 BTC.
Pax Dollar Token Profile
Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Pax Dollar
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
