PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 768,123 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 160,709 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $53,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in shares of PayPal by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush cut their price target on PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.02.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL opened at $74.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $85.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $197.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

