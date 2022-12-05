Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Lowered to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

PSO has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 945 ($11.31) to GBX 1,140 ($13.64) in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 850 ($10.17) to GBX 900 ($10.77) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 900 ($10.77) to GBX 1,140 ($13.64) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pearson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,080 ($12.92) to GBX 1,060 ($12.68) in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $989.71.

Pearson stock opened at $11.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.34. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Pearson by 88.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pearson during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Pearson in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

