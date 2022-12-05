Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Trading 3.9% Higher

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.86 and last traded at $23.86. 5,564 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 12,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Pennon Group from GBX 950 ($11.58) to GBX 890 ($10.85) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pennon Group from GBX 1,300 ($15.85) to GBX 1,060 ($12.93) in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Pennon Group Stock Up 3.9 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.83.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

