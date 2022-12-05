Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Piper Sandler

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Permian Resources Price Performance

PR stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 4.58. Permian Resources has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $11.43.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $549.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.25 million. Permian Resources had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 16.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Permian Resources will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,187,566 shares in the company, valued at $10,688,094. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,187,566 shares in the company, valued at $10,688,094. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $665,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 947,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,005,838.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,000 shares of company stock worth $2,327,900 over the last 90 days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Resources

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000.

About Permian Resources

(Get Rating)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

See Also

