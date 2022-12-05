Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) PT Lowered to €220.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €250.00 ($257.73) to €220.00 ($226.80) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PDRDF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pernod Ricard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pernod Ricard from €256.00 ($263.92) to €277.00 ($285.57) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of 227.83.

OTCMKTS:PDRDF opened at 194.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is 181.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is 184.88. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of 164.11 and a 1-year high of 246.48.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

