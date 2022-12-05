Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered Persimmon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 1,290 ($15.43) to GBX 1,230 ($14.71) in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Persimmon in a report on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a GBX 1,360 ($16.27) target price for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Persimmon from GBX 2,530 ($30.27) to GBX 2,150 ($25.72) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,714.00.

Shares of PSMMY traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.13. 31,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,567. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.87. Persimmon has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $80.35.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

