Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at UBS Group

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WOOF. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.44.

Petco Health and Wellness Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of WOOF stock opened at $11.21 on Thursday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.56. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $64,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 341,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,351.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Petco Health and Wellness

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 144.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 470.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter worth about $75,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Further Reading

