Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Petra Diamonds Trading Up 4.0 %
LON PDL opened at GBX 92 ($1.10) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £178.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.24. Petra Diamonds has a 52 week low of GBX 58.36 ($0.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 139 ($1.66). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 107.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 103.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21.
About Petra Diamonds
