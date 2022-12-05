Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Petra Diamonds Trading Up 4.0 %

LON PDL opened at GBX 92 ($1.10) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £178.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.24. Petra Diamonds has a 52 week low of GBX 58.36 ($0.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 139 ($1.66). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 107.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 103.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21.

About Petra Diamonds

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interests in three underground producing mines, including the Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and the Williamson mine located in Tanzania.

