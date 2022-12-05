Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Petro Matad (LON:MATD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Petro Matad Stock Up 18.9 %
Shares of LON:MATD traded up GBX 0.35 ($0.00) on Monday, hitting GBX 2.20 ($0.03). 9,809,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,401,408. The company has a market capitalization of £19.77 million and a PE ratio of -11.00. Petro Matad has a 1-year low of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 5.10 ($0.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.91 and a current ratio of 17.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.41.
About Petro Matad
See Also
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Fastenal, An Aristocrat To Be
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
Receive News & Ratings for Petro Matad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petro Matad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.