Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Petro Matad (LON:MATD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Petro Matad Stock Up 18.9 %

Shares of LON:MATD traded up GBX 0.35 ($0.00) on Monday, hitting GBX 2.20 ($0.03). 9,809,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,401,408. The company has a market capitalization of £19.77 million and a PE ratio of -11.00. Petro Matad has a 1-year low of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 5.10 ($0.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.91 and a current ratio of 17.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.41.

About Petro Matad

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 218 square kilometers in Mongolia.

