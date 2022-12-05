Petroteq Energy (CVE:PQE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Petroteq Energy Inc. (CVE:PQE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 134146 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Petroteq Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of C$15.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.14.

About Petroteq Energy

(Get Rating)

Petroteq Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil sands mining and processing operations in the United States. It holds rights to mine, extract, and produce oil and associated hydrocarbons and minerals from oil sands containing heavy oil and bitumen under mineral leases covering approximately 1,671,91 acres in the Asphalt Ridge area of Utah, including 320 acres held under the TMC Mineral Lease and an additional 1,351.91 acres held under three Temple Mountain State of Utah's School and Institutional Trust Land Administration Leases.

See Also

