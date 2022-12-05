Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Buys 45,364 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,364 shares during the quarter. East West Bancorp makes up approximately 2.6% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC owned 0.10% of East West Bancorp worth $8,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EWBC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,774,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,195,000 after buying an additional 1,155,315 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 95.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,273,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,530 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 20.5% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,646,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,300,000 after purchasing an additional 620,505 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 55.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,290,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,990,000 after purchasing an additional 461,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,004,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

East West Bancorp stock opened at $68.82 on Monday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $93.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.70 and its 200 day moving average is $70.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.11% and a return on equity of 17.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $362,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,867.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

