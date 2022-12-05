Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Grows Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for about 2.4% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $8,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGR. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 448,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,229,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 45.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 923,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,310,000 after acquiring an additional 290,325 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 80,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,784.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,784.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,001.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,438 shares of company stock valued at $13,176,481 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Progressive to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.38.

NYSE PGR opened at $132.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a PE ratio of 93.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $94.11 and a 52-week high of $134.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

