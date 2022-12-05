Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Has $11.35 Million Holdings in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696,944 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 176,991 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander-Chile comprises about 3.3% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $11,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSAC. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 102.9% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 10,104,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124,377 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 19.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,443,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,384,000 after buying an additional 731,054 shares during the period. INCA Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 50.2% in the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,781,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,233,000 after buying an additional 595,421 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 7.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 943,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,371,000 after buying an additional 64,100 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,183,000. 9.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Banco Santander-Chile to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Banco Santander-Chile from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $15.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $22.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.91.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.07). Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $574.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

