Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Has $19.07 Million Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 137,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,820 shares during the quarter. American Financial Group makes up approximately 5.6% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $19,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,098,609,000 after acquiring an additional 313,115 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Financial Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,386,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $929,981,000 after buying an additional 104,378 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 5,124.6% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,607,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500,315 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan now owns 2,848,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $395,344,000 after acquiring an additional 118,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,051,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,791,000 after acquiring an additional 266,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on AFG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

American Financial Group Stock Down 0.4 %

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total transaction of $595,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,371,676.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,863,828.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,777.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total value of $595,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,371,676.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $141.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.00 and its 200-day moving average is $134.31. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $152.29.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 24.41%. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.97%.

American Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.