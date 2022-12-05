Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Has $3.02 Million Stake in Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lowered its position in shares of Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,846,815 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 109,663 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC owned 3.87% of Broadway Financial worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Broadway Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Broadway Financial during the first quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Broadway Financial by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 168,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 31,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Broadway Financial by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 37,896 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 77,437 shares in the last quarter. 15.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

BYFC opened at $0.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Broadway Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $73.08 million, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1.15.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

