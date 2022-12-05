Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) Short Interest Update

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,600 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the October 31st total of 215,300 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.6 days.

Phoenix New Media Stock Up 0.4 %

FENG traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.58. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. Phoenix New Media has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Phoenix New Media in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

