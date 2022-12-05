PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

NRGX stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.83. The company had a trading volume of 31,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,420. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $16.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.69.

Get PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 415,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 419,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 40,245 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 23,993 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund

Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.

The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.