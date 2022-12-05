Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) is Prudent Investors Network Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Prudent Investors Network Inc. cut its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 179,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,875 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up about 8.9% of Prudent Investors Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Prudent Investors Network Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $17,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BOND. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $23,846,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1,067.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 229,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,866,000 after buying an additional 209,901 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 995,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,820,000 after purchasing an additional 188,606 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,892,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,578,000.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BOND traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.56. 10,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,716. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $86.61 and a 1 year high of $110.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.19.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.