Piper Sandler Trims Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Target Price to $200.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Snowflake from $184.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $242.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $198.64.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $149.74 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $377.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.39 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.22.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 41.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 4.1% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 2.8% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 2.6% during the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 4.6% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

