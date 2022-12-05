Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,231,259 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $78,251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth about $4,145,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 400.0% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Suncor Energy stock opened at $31.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $42.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.84. The company has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

