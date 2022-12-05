Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,817,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,029,000 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.36% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $114,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEG opened at $60.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.82%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.08.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

