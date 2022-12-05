Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 926,680 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 728.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,053,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 926,680 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in PVH were worth $59,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 1.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,939,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $451,784,000 after purchasing an additional 103,775 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,380,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of PVH by 9.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,067,000 after purchasing an additional 148,917 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its position in shares of PVH by 14.2% in the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,651,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,946,000 after purchasing an additional 205,122 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of PVH by 100.6% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,542,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,161,000 after purchasing an additional 773,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

PVH Price Performance

Shares of PVH stock opened at $72.93 on Monday. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $43.49 and a 52-week high of $113.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.97 and a 200-day moving average of $59.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.35.

PVH Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.38%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of PVH to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.71.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

